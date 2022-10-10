Karauli (Rajasthan): Six people were killed, three others were injured, while several are feared trapped under rubble after a mound of earth collapsed on Monday in Mendpura village of Simar, Gram Panchayat of Sapotra subdivision of the district. District Collector Ankit Kumar Singh who rushed to the spot, said that the injured were taken to the hospital.

The injured said that they were residents of Medpura village and they were heading to the field to work when an earthen mound collapsed while they were passing through the unpaved road. The police are probing the incident for the identification of the deceased while the injured are admitted to a hospital.