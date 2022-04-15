New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and held a wide-ranging discussion on global and regional issues including the Ukraine conflict. This meeting comes amid the global geopolitical changes in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "A wide-ranging discussion with UNSG @antonioguterres.Exchanged views on the global impact of the Ukraine conflict, especially on food and energy security. Implications for developing countries are serious." During his meeting, Jaishankar spoke about the latest developments in respect of Afghanistan and Myanmar. He appreciated his interest in working with India to effectively address important contemporary challenges.

Jaishankar arrived in New York on Wednesday evening following his visit to Washington. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were in Washington for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with their US counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III.

On Monday, India and the US called on the Taliban leadership to abide by the UNSC resolution which demands that Afghanistan's territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country or to plan or finance terrorist attacks. In a joint statement issued after the 4th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Monday, the ministers of the two countries urged the Taliban to respect the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children and members of minority groups; and to uphold the freedom of travel.

Calling for the cessation of violence in Myanmar, the release of all those arbitrarily detained, and a swift return to the path of democracy and inclusive governance, the joint statement also called for urgent implementation of the ASEAN Five Point Consensus.

