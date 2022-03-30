New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar met with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon who arrived in India on his first official visit on Wednesday. His visit comes at a time when foreign delegates from various nations are paying a visit to India as the geopolitical scenario is witnessing changes with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Jaishankar reiterated his commitment to strengthen and take forward the India-Mexico strategic partnership. Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar said, "A warm welcome to Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon to India. Taking forward India Mexico's privileged partnership".

Upon the arrival of the Mexican FM, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “Delighted to welcome Foreign Minister of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon on his first official visit to India. The visit will involve discussions on our ongoing cooperation and on ways to further strengthen the privileged partnership between India & Mexico.”

Foreign Minister of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón is on an official visit to India from 30 March-1 April at the invitation of the EAM Dr. Jaishankar. This will be the first visit of Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón to India in his capacity as Foreign Minister. He will also visit Mumbai. During the meeting today, the two Ministers also undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and discussed international issues of mutual interest.

The visit of the Foreign Minister of Mexico follows EAM’s visit to Mexico City in September last year. This exchange of visits will consolidate and further strengthen the privileged partnership between India and Mexico. Currently, Mexico is India’s second-largest trade partner in Latin America and is a member of the UNSC alongside India for the period 2021-22.

Speaking on the significance of the India-Mexico ties, India's former ambassador Jitendra Tripathi said, "Mexico is a good economic partner to India. Although Mexico is geographically distant, India's trade with Mexico is more than our neighboring country Bangladesh. Secondly, Mexico is also a producer of oil, therefore, it will be important for India to discuss oil supply from Mexico. After the BRICs, Mexico, Indonesia is some of the fast-rising economies which India has to take into its fold. All these factors, make India's relationship with Mexico very important".

Also Read: EAM Jaishankar arrives in Maldives to deepen bilateral engagement