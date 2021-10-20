New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday. Both the leaders discussed strengthening the strategic alliance, expanding bilateral ties & deepening the friendship between the two nations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a 5-day visit to Tel Aviv visit to hold talks with Israel’s top leadership to mutually prepare a roadmap for further enriching the strategic ties besides exploring new areas of bilateral collaboration. This is Jaishankar’s first visit to the country as the External Affairs Minister.

Meanwhile, "On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar invited Bennett to make his first official visit to India," the Prime Minister's Media Adviser said.

"I speak on behalf of Israelis- We love India. We view India as a huge friend and we’re looking forward to expanding our relationship in all fields and all dimensions. I look forward to a very productive meeting", Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during a meeting with EAM Jaishankar.

"We're at an important stage in the India-Israel relationship. Now the challenge is to take this relationship to next level. I can tell you that the sentiment & interest in India in our ties with Israel are very strong", said EAM Jaishankar after the meeting.

Earlier today, Jaishankar unveiled the memorial plaque for Indian Army soldiers who fought at the Battle of Tabor in the Megiddo Offensive of September 1918. "This is part of a larger India Trail that will bring out the role of our soldiers in shaping the history of this region," he said in a tweet.



He visited the site of the famous battle of Tabsor of WWI at Raanana and paid his gratitude. "Salute the valour of the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice here", Jaishankar tweeted.

EAM Jaishankar also called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog and talked about the changes in the geopolitical landscape. He appreciated the President for his visible commitment to taking the bilateral ties to the next level.

India and Israel elevated bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Modi to Israel in July 2017.

Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement ahead of Jaishankar's visit to Israel.

Read: Jaishankar holds 'productive talks' with Israeli President, PM