New Delhi: Continuing our frequent high-level exchanges, in the spirit of close fraternal ties between the two countries, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to Bangladesh.

This afternoon, EAM called on Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina, and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to her to visit India at her convenience later this year. He also exchanged views on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest with the Hon’ble Prime Minister, the MEA said.

Taking to Twitter, EAM said, "Thank Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her warm reception. Conveyed personal greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Our bilateral relations are moving from strength to strength under the guidance of the two leaders." He also met his counterpart, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. AK Abdul Momen, and extended him an invitation to attend the next meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission to be held in India before the visit of Prime Minister H.E. Sheikh Hasina.

"Positive discussions with Bangladesh FM Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen. Agreed that our close neighborly partnership is progressing steadily. Our shared endeavor would be to take it forward. Looking forward to hosting him for the Joint Consultative Commission", Jaishankar tweeted. Both sides have maintained a steady level of momentum in high-level visits, particularly in the commemorative year of the golden jubilee of diplomatic ties.

The visit to EAM provided a useful opportunity to review the progress in bilateral ties and ways to further strengthen them.

Also Read: We should find a way of returning to diplomacy and dialogue: Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine conflict