New Delhi: External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar on Friday held bilateral talks with the visiting UK Foreign Secretary and took a detailed review of the Roadmap 2030 launched during the India-UK Virtual Summit held on May 4, 2021. Both the leaders appreciated the progress so far on the implementation of the Roadmap despite the constraints posed by the pandemic.

"The discussions were also focused on enhancing cooperation in the key priority areas of trade and investments, people-to-people relationships, health partnership, climate change, science & innovation and defence & security," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Elizabeth Truss MP, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and Minister for Women and Equalities, United Kingdom, arrived in New Delhi today. She is on an official visit to India from 22-24 October.

Taking to Twitter External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar said, "Glad to welcome UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz to Delhi. Just completed a comprehensive review of our relationship."

"Roadmap 2030 is progressing well. The pillars on Trade and Prosperity, People to People relationship, Defence and Security, Climate & Health are all moving forward", he added.

During the review meeting, both ministers welcomed the progress in delivering the Enhanced Trade Partnership announced at the Virtual Summit and underlined the need for launching FTA negotiations at the earliest, with a focus on negotiating an interim agreement that can deliver quick gains to businesses in both India and UK.

The leaders also discussed the Migration and Mobility Partnership and the Global Innovation Partnership and committed to their early implementation. Meanwhile they acknowledged the establishment of new dialogue mechanisms for discussing consular issues and maritime security.

Both sides also agreed on instituting the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum Track, a new 1.5 Dialogue mechanism to foster expert deliberations on long-term strategic links between the two countries.

Dr S Jaishankar and Ms Truss also discussed several regional and international issues of mutual interest while sharing their commitment to a multi-polar world and multilateralism.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific, on countering terrorism and radical extremism, and addressing emerging challenges in the cyber and space domains.

In Afghanistan, the need for full, safe and unhindered access for humanitarian assistance was discussed, as also the need for Afghan territory not to be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist attacks.

During her stay in New Delhi, the British Foreign Secretary met the Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman and the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav.

On 23 October, she will be visiting Mumbai where she will participate in business and defence engagements held in connection with the visit of Carrier Strike Group 21 (CSG21) to India. She is also scheduled to pay her respects at the memorial to honour the victims of the terrorist attack in Mumbai on 26 November 2008.

Read: EAM Jaishankar discusses ways with Israeli PM to bolster India-Israel strategic ties