New Delhi: A collared eagle put the Delhi police personnel in a tizzy when it fell in the garden of the Presidential Palace on Monday. A satellite tracking device was found attached to the eagle. On Monday, rain accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of Delhi. Many trees were uprooted in the national capital region due to heavy rainfall as well as the blowing winds. Later, security personnel deputed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan found an eagle lying in the garden of the Presidential Palace with the satellite tracking device attached to it.

According to sources, the guards deputed at the Presidential Palace noticed the eagle lying in the garden at around 4.45 pm. When they gave a closer look at the eagle, they found the satellite tracking device attached to the bird. Immediately, the information was passed on to the Special Cell of Delhi police and intelligence agencies. Officials from the intelligence agencies and Delhi police rushed to the Presidential Palace to find out the truth.

After investigating the matter, it was discovered that Mumbai-based wildlife conservation experts had collared the eagle with the device to study the bird's behaviour, its habitat and other features. Officials from Delhi also had an interaction with wildlife experts in Mumbai. They also confirmed using the device on the bird. After getting assurance from the Mumbai wildlife conservation experts, the Delhi police heaved a sigh of relief, said sources.