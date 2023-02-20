New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has been called for questioning by the CBI on February 26 in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on Sunday deferred his questioning after he sought time from the agency citing the Delhi government's ongoing budget exercise. The agency had asked Sisodia to appear for questioning on February 19.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader told a press conference that he has been called for questioning on February 26 and will appear before the probe agency. CBI officials said that the agency has issued a fresh notice to Sisodia to appear for questioning in the case on February 26.

The notice was issued on his request. He had sought deferment of his previously scheduled questioning on Sunday, they said. The CBI had earlier accepted his application to defer the questioning and had said it will give a new date soon Sisodia, who holds the finance portfolio in the Delhi government, had cited the ongoing budget exercise to postpone the questioning and sought a date in the last week of February, the officials said.

In August last year, the CBI searched Sisodia's bank locker in connection with the case. The deputy CM claimed the sleuths did not find any incriminating material in his locker.

Several raids were conducted at 21 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Sisodia's residence, and the premises of four public servants last year, according to a CBI officer, who further said that the raids were conducted across 7 states.

The CBI launched a probe in the matter on the basis of a report forwarded by the Delhi chief secretary to L-G Saxena recommending a probe by the central agency. (With agency Inuts)