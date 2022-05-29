Jalgaon (Maharashtra): The marriage hall situated in the heart of Jalgaon was more crowded than usual on the day of Sandeep and Ujjwala's wedding. The entire city was keen on witnessing the happy marriage that followed a heartwarming dwarf love story. Both the groom and the bride, despite having feeble hopes of ever finding a life partner, marked the happy ending of their unusual marriage story here.

Sandeep Sanjay Sapkale from the Shanipethe area of the city, despite being well-educated and having a well-paying bank job, was struggling to find a suitable bride for himself because of his height. Thirty-six inches tall, Sandeep is the only one with dwarfism in his family. His family, too, had long been worried about finding a suitable life partner for him, until they accidentally found one.

Ujjwala Kamble from the neighbouring Dhule district was also struggling to find a groom for herself because of her dwarfism. About 31 inches tall, her family had almost lost hopes for her marriage. Ujjwala's father had three years ago visited Jalgaon and had heard about Sandeep as a suitable groom suggestion for his daughter. However, because he did not know what the boy did for a living, he discarded the option.

Also read: Maharashtra govt to launch scheme to provide 10 sanitary napkins at Rs 1

Three years down the line, Sandeep's family came to know about Ujjwala from their relatives and friends. The family approached Ujjwala's family and then the rest happened in no time. "We had been looking for a suitable bride for my son for so many years. But, because of his height, no one was willing to give him a daughter. But finally, he has found a great woman to get married to. We all love Ujjwala and we are so thankful for her. I will treat her like my own daughter," said Sandeep's mother.

"I'm glad I got a girl of my height even though it was very difficult. I am sure we'll build a great life together," says Sandeep. "My nephew Sandeep and Ujwala's unique wedding was being discussed all day in Jalgaon. Many people were present at the wedding venue, taking selfies with the newlyweds and blessing them. All of us are very happy with the wedding and we wish the nuptials a great way forward together," Sandeep's uncle said.