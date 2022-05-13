Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): Azim Mansoori of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh yet again approached the SHO for facilitating his marriage. On Thursday, the two-and-a-half feet youth, Azim, went to the police station with a complaint letter stating that his marriage proposal, which was fixed with a girl belonging to Hapur in 2021, was being delayed due to his parents.

"I was persuaded by my parents to wait for a while. My parents said his marriage would be solemnised, along with my other two brothers, but I didn't have the patience to carry on like this," alleged Azim. In 2021 also, Azim had approached the police station with the same plea and it went viral on social media. Kairana SHO said that Azim had approached us with the complaint in this regard. "We will talk to his parents and try to resolve the matter," added the SHO.