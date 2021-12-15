Chennai: After a lull, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Wednesday booked senior AIADMK leader and former electricity minister P. Thangamani on the charges of investing a huge amount from the ill-gotten money of his family in crypto-assets, as well as amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Sleuths of the DVAC conducted raids on more than 60 premises owned by Thangamani, his family members and his relatives in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The searches were also held at Thangamani's residence and office in Chennai, Karur and Namakkal among others.

After the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Thangamani played a significant role in former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami's cabinet in the last ten years of AIADMK rule, holding various portfolios including electricity. He was a troubleshooter before the 2021 state assembly elections in picking political parties and played a pivotal role in seat sharing talks with AIADMK allies.

Based on searches and seized documents, the DVAC has filed an FIR against Thangamani and his wife T. Santhi and son T. Dharanidharan in Namakkal district, located in the Western parts of Tamil Nadu.

The DVAC stated that Thangamani was booked because of amassing wealth during his tenure as electricity minister from 2016 to 2021.

The DVAC has stated in the FIR that while Thangamani’s son Dharanidharan showed huge business in the name of Murugan Earth Movers, an inquiry revealed that the company was only on paper and was used as a cover for the illegal income of the ex-CM and assets acquired by him as a public servant.

In its FIR, the DVAC pointed out that Thangamani's savings amounted to about Rs 2.60 crore during the check period between May 23, 2016, to March 31, 2020.

In contrast, he had amassed assets worth Rs. 4,85,72,0197 (Rs 4.85 crore) in excess out of his total income, which is disproportionate to his known sources of income, the FIR said, adding that S Dinesh Kumar, Thangamani’s son-in-law, is a partner in many firms, while his father owns over 100 lorries.

Thangamani has become the fifth former minister from the main opposition party to face the disproportionate assets case. The DVAC already raided former AIADMK ministers-C. Vijayabaskar, M.R Vijayabhaskar, S.P Velumani and K.C Veeramani.