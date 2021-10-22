Chennai (TN): The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a disproportionate assets case against R Elangovan (57), chairman of Tamil Nadu State Cooperative Bank Chairman and on Friday raided 33 premises in Salem, Chennai and Tiruchy.

The FIR registered by DVAC states that Elangovan and his son Praveen Kumar had amassed illicit wealth to the tune of Rs 3.78 crore between 2014 and 2020.

Apart from Elangovan, the anti-corruption sleuths also raided an aide of former Health Minister Vijayabaskar. Meanwhile, searches are also being held in four locations of Chennai, which include Anna Nagar, Thousand Lights area (Aayiram Vilakku) and Nandanam.

Earlier, the DVAC had raided 43 locations linked to the former Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on October 18.

After the DMK came to power, DVAC raided senior former ministers MR Vijayabaskar (Transport), SP Velumani (Municipal Administration, Rural Development), KC Veeramani (commercial taxes) and C Vijayabaskar (Health).

R Elangovan is also known for his close proximity to former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.