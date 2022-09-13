Chennai: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday conducted searches at 13 places including Chennai, Salem, and other places linked to ex-state min C Vijayabaskar in connection with irregularities in the issuance of essentiality certificates in 2020, informed the DVAC officials.

In the press release issued by the DVAC, it was mentioned that 'a criminal case was registered against Ex-Minister for Rural Development and present Member of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Tr SP Velumani on allegations that he had abused his official position in awarding tenders injudiciously to his close associated companies causing loss of approximately Rs 500 crores to the Government exchequer.'

It further mentions that the matter pertains to replacing the existing street lights with LED lights in rural areas during the period from 2015 to 2018. Based on the FIR, searches are being conducted at 26 places including 10 at Chennai, 9 at Coimbatore, and 7 places including Tambaram, Avadi, Trichy, and Chengalpattu

Further, it registered a criminal case against the state's former health minister C Vijayabaskar in a corruption case of irregularities in the issuance of essentiality certificate in 2020 to Vels Medical College and Hospital against the regulations of the National Medical Commission. In that context, searches are being conducted at 13 places, including five in Chennai, three at Salem, and one at Madhurai, Theni, Pudukottai, Thiruvallur, and Tambaram added.

Besides, premises of Vels Group Chairman Ishari Ganesh, Dr Krishnaraj Dean of Vels Medical College, Dr Balajinathan, former Dean of Govt Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College are being raided, it added.