Bengaluru: Where there is a will, there is a way. The phrase has been given an entirely different meaning by a doctor in Bengaluru. Making the well-being of patients his top priority, he ran three kilometers to reach the hospital in the city since he was getting late for an emergency surgery.

While he set out for the Manipal Hospital in Sarjapur on August 30 to perform an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon was worried seeing the heavy traffic congestion.

He sat anxiously in his car as the traffic moved at a snail's pace. Dr Nandakumar kept looking at his watch repeatedly with his only concern being the well-being of his patient. Losing patience, he decided to check Google Maps and realized that the last stretch of his journey which usually takes 10 minutes will take 45 minutes in the traffic congestion.

" I realized that at this pace I will never be able to reach the hospital for surgery in time," said Nandakumar. He then instructed his driver to bring the car to the hospital and started running towards his destination for the surgery scheduled at 10 am.

Nandakumar's dedication and determination paid off as he reached the hospital in due time and successfully performed the surgery. "On August 30, I got stuck in a traffic jam. I was worried that the surgery would be delayed. With no other option, I decided to run to the hospital with the help of Google Maps," he said. " Running was easy for me because I work out regularly. I ran three kilometers to the hospital and reached in time for the surgery," added Dr Nandakumar.