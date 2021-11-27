New Delhi: In the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) elections that commenced on November 26, the National Democratic Teachers' Front (NDTF) has finally emerged victorious after a hiatus of 24 long years. Prof. Ajay Kumar Bhagi from the Dayal Singh College won the elections by 3,584 votes and has consequently been appointed as the new President of DUTA.

The total number of voters in this election was 9,446, among which 7,194 people voted, while 313 votes were assumed null. Prof. Abha Dev Habib from the Democratic Teachers' Front secured 2202 votes, Prof. Premchand from the Academic Action for Development could secure 832 votes, while Prof. Shabana Azmi who contested the elections independently, secured 263 votes.

Apart from this, Kamlesh Kumar Raghuvanshi from the National Democratic Teachers' Front also won the election by securing 8,793 votes. The Aam Aadmi Party-supported Delhi Teachers' Association (DTA) has faced a major loss in the elections this year. Prof Hansraj Suman of DTA secured 2865 votes, whereas Congress-supported Intake's candidate Meghraj secured 1,241 votes.

It is interesting to note that the last time NDTF came into power was in 1998, when BJP was in power at the Centre. Whereas, this year too, the party has resumed power in DUTA when BJP is in power at the Centre.