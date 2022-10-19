Dehradun: BJP's National General Secretary and in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam who had claimed that Congressmen go to temples to molest girls while talking to the media, stood by his controversial statement alleging, "Rahul Gandhi himself said that people visit temples to molest girls but we visit temples for the God's blessings. What wrong have I done? I have just quoted Rahul Gandhi and his ideologies."

Also read: BJP MP Dushyant Gautam calls Nehru 'useless', terms Modi 'avatar'

Subsequently, Congress strongly retaliated to the statement and allegations made by BJP's state in-charge Gautam. "Congress does not believe in Lord Ram's existence and now after Congress' son, Rahul failed Congress is looking for a new president to replicate these anti-Hindu ideologies," said Gautam while claiming that there will be an outcry in the country. Meanwhile, Gautam expressed a vote of thanks to CM Pushkar Dhami for taking big steps on major developments in the state.