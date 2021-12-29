Lucknow: Durga Shankar Mishra will be the new Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh. Mishra is a 1984-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

Durga Prasad Mishra is serving as a Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary in the Central government. He has been repatriated to the Uttar Pradesh cadre to become the next chief secretary of the state.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved repatriation of Durga Shankar Mishra, IAS (UP:1984) to his cadre for his proposed appointment as Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh by the State Government of Uttar Pradesh," an official release read.

Durga Prasad Mishra is likely to take over as UP Chief Secretary on Thursday. Mishra was an IIT Kanpur graduate and belongs to the Mau district of UP.

Also Read: PMAY achieved remarkable success: Durga Shankar Mishra