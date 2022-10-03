Bhadohi: Three persons died, including two children, and at least 70 others sustained burn injuries when a Durga Puja pandal caught fire in the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday night . The incident happened when a large number of people were thronging the Durga Puja Pandal to attend the aarti ritual. A short-circuit seemed to be the reason behind the Durga Puja Pandal catching fire in the Pokhra area in the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, police sources said.

UP: Three killed as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in Bhadohi

Confirming the incident, District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said, "The incident took place when nearly 150 persons were thronging the Durga Puja Pandal. Several injured persons have been admitted to different hospitals in the district whereas those critically injured have been referred to Varanasi Trauma Centre. Two children died on the spot, while a woman succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital."

