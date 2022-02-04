Kolkata (West Bengal): The 2022 edition of Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Bengal, will kick start a month early. Though the official almanac states that the autumn festival of the Goddess will start from October 1, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants the festivities to begin from September 1. Thanks to the heritage tag for the mega festival given by UNESCO late last year.

While addressing an administrative meeting at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Mamata today said, “We will organise a central rally in Kolkata in response to the UNESCO recognition. It is a great honour for all of Bengal and we will celebrate it in a befitting manner. Apart from the central rally, there will be rallies across the state on September 1, in every district. We will have a coordinated effort so that the entire thing starts in a synchronised fashion at 1 pm.”

The Chief Minister instructed all District Magistrates and District Superintendents of Police to coordinate with women beneficiaries of the Lakkhir Bhander programme and Durga Puja organisers in the district.

“The Lakkhir Bhander beneficiaries will blow conch shells. Everyone will participate in the celebration irrespective of their religious beliefs. They can pray accordingly and we will all have an inclusive celebration. Though Durga Puja is a religious affair, it is also a celebration of Bengal, which is not just for one religion. Everyone participates in it in their own way. It is more of a celebration of humanity,” said Banerjee.

The 16th meeting of the inter-government committee of UNESCO was held from December 16 to 18 last year in Paris where the Durga Puja was incorporated in the UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The Chief Minister also directed the state tourism department to prepare a detailed plan for this year’s Durga Puja immersion carnival, which takes place along the iconic Red Road of Kolkata. The carnival, in the form of a rally, showcases all major Durga idols of the city along with cultural programmes, before the clay idols are finally immersed in the waters of the Ganges.

“We have instructed the committee headed by minister Aroop Biswas and the Chief Secretary to coordinate with all Puja organisers of the city. Foreign dignitaries and consular staff will also be invited to the carnival. A special logo focusing on Durga Puja and incorporating the UNESCO honour will be designed along with the state information and Cultural Affairs department and that logo will be used by all Durga Puja organisers across the state this year. We will show the world how Bengal acknowledges an international honour,” Banerjee said.

