Durg: The Durg District Sessions Court of Chhattisgarh found two station in-charges and a sub-inspector of the district guilty of the wrong investigation of a dowry case. Complainant Pratibha Singh had filed a case of dowry harassment against her husband Deepak, father-in-law, and other family members. The complaint backfired on her as the court issued an order to file a case against Pratibha Singh as well.

Durg First Class Judicial Magistrate Soni Tiwari has issued the order while hearing the petition of Deepak Tripathi, resident of Ashish Nagar. The court has ordered to register a case against them and present a copy of the FIR in court by April 30.

The court issued an order to register a case against the three police officials, considering the negligence of the police in the dowry case. The accused include Prabha Rao, the then in-charge of Mahila Police Station, C Tirkey present in-charge, Sub Inspector Moni alias Mohani Sahu.

Earlier, during the arrest of petitioner Deepak under Section 498A, 506, 34 and Dowry Prohibition Act in the Mahila Thana, the rules of section 41(1)(a) were not followed. The information of arrest in respect of section 41(1)(a) was not recorded in the journal report and the signature of Deepak Tripathi was forged during the arrest.

Pratibha Singh had married Deepak Tripathi in Arya Samaj and was together for about one and a half years. Meanwhile, Deepak did not inform his family about the marriage. Consequently, Pratibha never went to her in-laws' house. Despite this, Pratibha accused Deepak and his family members of dowry harassment.

Deepak Tripathi's lawyer told that Deepak Tripathi's father Brij Bhushan Tripathi is a constable in Bhilai Nagar police station. Brij Bhushan Tripathi had alleged that Mohini Sahu, the woman police station in-charge and investigation officer, did not follow section 41(1) (a) of CrPC. Despite this, the then Investigating Officer made an arrest by wrongly registering an FIR against him.

Deepak's father Brijbhushan Tripathi, under the Right to Information, made a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police on 8 October 2020, demanding action against the culprits.

