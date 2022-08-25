Kupwara: The Border Police on Wednesday arrested two men, along with two kg of endangered medicinal herb at Dhani Bhak Bungus in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. A police spokesman said that on August 24, a police party of Border Police Post Bungus while on routine patrolling at Dhani Bhak Bungus apprehended two persons, who attempted to evade the police party in a suspicious manner.

Both the persons were travelling with horses laden with bags and in search of the bags, around two kg of endangered medical herb, Saussurea costus, was recovered, police said. The accused have been identified as Aamir Hussain Sheikh, son of Khak Hussain Sheikh, and Sadiq Ahmad Khandil, son of Mohd Ashrif Khandil, both residents of New Gabra Kernah. In this regard, a Case FIR No.58/2022 U/s 379 IPC, 26 IF Act has been registered in Police Station Qalamabad and an investigation initiated. Pertinently, the Saussurea herb is said to have been consumed by Sufi saints in Kashmir with the root of the herb having medicinal value.