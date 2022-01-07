Chengalpattu: Two accused in a double murder case were killed in an encounter at Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu Police. The victims were identified as Dinesh aka Dheena and Mohideen.

Police officials informed that the encounter took place when the accused made counterattacks on the police with grenades.

Reportedly, the two were involved in the murder of Karthik and Mahesh, who were brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight at a high-traffic area.

The accused fled the place soon after the killing. The police had made two more arrests in connection with the murders.

During the interrogation of the arrested duo police got leads about the other two and they launched a raid, which ended in the encounter killing of Dheena and Mohideen.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is being carried out on the same.