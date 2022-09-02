Dumka: The Dumka District Bar Association has decided that no advocate will represent the two accused-Shahrukh Hussain and Naeem- in the murder case of a minor girl who was set ablaze.

Announcing the decision on Thursday, the general secretary of the Bar Association Rakesh Kumar Yadav said at an executive committee meeting it was unanimously decided that no lawyer will fight the case of Shahrukh Hussain and Naeem who committed the heinous crimes.

He also said that a minor girl has been burnt alive and considering the nature of the crime, the accused should be punished severely. "It has been decided collectively that no advocate will fight the case of both the accused. We have taken this decision so that such crimes do not take place in society again," said Yadav.

Meanwhile, DSP Headquarters Vijay Kumar said that as per the order of the court, the charge sheet has to be filed within a week. Police sources said that on the night of August 22, the two accused bought petrol in a bottle from a petrol pump located on Bypass Road, and on the morning of August 23, Shahrukh went to the house of a minor and set her ablaze after pouring petrol on her.