Surendranagar: The traditional offshore public fair held at Trineshwar Mahadev Temple in Thane taluka of Surendranagar district could not take place for two years due to Corona. And now that the situation has returned to normalcy, preparations had begun to organize the fair to be held after two years. A major attraction of the fair, however, is the cattle fair and the cattle competition. But due to the outbreak of lumpy virus in cattle, this year's cattle competition and cattle fair have been cancelled.

The Tarnetar Fair held every year during Bhadrapada month in Surendranagar district is famous not only in Gujarat but also abroad because of its rich folk culture. Looking at the uncertainity of the times, a meeting was also held under the chairmanship of Surendranagar District Collector in which necessary instructions and guidance were given by the District Collector to the officers of various departments regarding the planning of the fair.

The Tarnetar Fair is known as Lok Mela, wherein along with cattle fair and animal competition, traditional sports competitions are also organized. But at present, due to the outbreak of lumpy virus in cattle in the entire state, this year's cattle fair and animal competition have been cancelled. Along with this, the District Collector has appealed to the people coming to the fair as well as the officers of the system to keep a special watch on cleanliness so that the disease can be prevented from spreading.