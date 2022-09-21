New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) has done away with exemption in the cut off for female candidates in the undergraduate admissions owing to the entrance test (CUET) held for the first time this year, an official said. About 20 colleges used to offer reservation for female candidates ranging from one to five percent to promote them in higher education.

However, this year this system has been abolished due to CUET (Common University Entrance Test) score, the official said. The 2nd round of online admissions for various undergraduate courses is going on in Delhi University. A total of 1 lakh 41 thousand 502 applications were received till 6 pm on Tuesday. The number may increase further in coming days, the official said. The first cutoff merit for admission for the academic session 2022-23 will be released after October 10 on the official website of Delhi University.

In the academic session 2021-22, a total of 2.87 lakh had applied for 65,000 seats. The admissions are conducted for 79 UG programs and 206 BA programs at 67 colleges. There is a three-phase admission process at the varsity: Submission of CSAS 2022 application form, program selection (choice filling or priority filling) and seat allotment and admission.

