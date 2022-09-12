New Delhi: Delhi University on Monday launched the Common Seat Allocation System for undergraduate admissions for the 2022-23 academic year with the vice-chancellor saying the new academic session is likely to begin on November 1. This marks the much-awaited commencement of the admission process at Delhi University. This year, the university is admitting students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). CUET results are expected to be announced on September 15.

