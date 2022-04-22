New Delhi: A sudden fire broke out in a DTC bus behind Sheela Cinema in Central Delhi on Wednesday night. No casualties or injuries have been reported. The fire brigade team rushed to the spot and was successful in controlling the fire.

In the last two moths four incidents of fire has been reported on in Delhi Transport Services (DTC) and has become a major concern for the state government and the transport department as well following which Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has constituted a six-member committee to look into the matter. Gehlot tweeted on Thursday "Safety of every citizen in Delhi is our first priority. In light of recent fire incidents in DTC buses a Committee of Technical Experts and Officers has been constituted to identify the root cause of these incidents and suggest remedial measures."

The enquiry committee will investigate the incidents on five counts including to investigate, identify the root cause, protect the repair and maintenance modalities, check the buses at different levels of the authorities and suggest remedial measures and will submit a report to Gehlot within 30 days,