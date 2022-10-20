Patiala (Punjab): A 45-year-old DSP posted with the Special Operations Group was allegedly found dead with a bullet injury at his house in Nabha on Wednesday. The police said the incident took place around 7 pm. The DSP was taken to a hospital where he was declared “brought dead”.

DSP Gagandeep Bhullar was at his house when neighbors heard the sound of a gunshot. Harjit Singh, a relative of the deceased who reached the spot, said, we received a call that such an incident has taken place and we do not know what really happened.

“We can’t comment on the exact cause of death right now. We are probing the matter and forensics experts have been sent to the crime scene,” said Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek. The DSP’s death, however, is being suspected either as a case of suicide or accidental fire.

His body has been sent to Rajindra Hospital for postmortem examination told Nabha SHO Harry Boparai.