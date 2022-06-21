Chodavaram (AP): Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmashree has been selected as a teacher after 23 years in politics. Dharmashree wrote the teacher test in 1998 for the BA Social and English post with the selection list coming out after 23 years. Chief Minister Jagan Reddy recently signed the file of the then-selected candidates for the job as the court dispute was settled after several years.

While the matter was in court, Dharmashree entered politics and was active in the youth wing of the Congress party district. He was first elected as an MLA for the Congress party in 2004. Dharmashree remembered that he was 30 years old when he wrote the examination. He said that he dreamed of settling down as a teacher and that he would have settled down in the teaching profession when the post came up at that time.

He said that the teaching profession was superior to community service. The District Selection Committee (DSC) on behalf of the 1998 batch expressed its gratitude to CM Reddy for approving the selection list. Some of those selected for the DSC at the time turned into labourers while others settled in different professions.