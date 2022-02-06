Churu (Rajasthan): In a heinous incident that came to light on Sunday, a drunkard raped the 22-year-old wife of his younger brother in the Churu village of Rajasthan. According to the police, the culprit committed the crime while he was intoxicated with alcohol, and also threatened to kill the victim's two-month-old daughter after the victim resisted.

The Mahila Police station in the Dudhvakhara police station area in Drutjeth has registered a case after the victim reached the police station post the incident. The victim was also taken for a medical test in the district hospital. The case has been lodged under sections 450,376,506,354 of the IPC, said, police officials.

Sub Inspector Suman Shekhawat said, "While the victim was at home on the night of February 5, her drunken brother-in-law entered her house by climbing the wall and forcibly raped her. When the victim protested, the accused threatened to kill the victim's two-month-old girl by strangling her. The victim also said that her husband stays on the farm, while she and her child are usually alone at home."

Shekhawat further confirmed that the investigation in the matter is underway.

