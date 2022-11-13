Kolkata: Kolkata police on Sunday nabbed a man, who killed his three-year-old son in an intoxicated state here in the Anandpur police station area. The police identified the accused as Vijay Baral, a resident of ​​Khas Kolkata. Vijay had earlier said on November 6 that his three-year-old son Rohan might have slipped into a bucket filled with water when he had gone to the washroom during the night.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. On Friday the autopsy report revealed that Rohan had died of the injury on his head and not by drowning. On the basis of the autopsy report, Vijay's mother lodged a complaint with police and demanded a probe into the incident. Vijay was taken into custody by the police on Saturday night after the police tracked his phone and found Vijay and his wife hiding in the Tiljala area.

After an 11-hour-long interrogation, Vijay confessed to his crime on Sunday and said that his son Rohan on November 6 cried and asked Vijay to take him to the toilet when Vijay was consuming alcohol. Vijay took Rohan to the washroom as his wife was not at home and pushed him into the washroom out of frustration. Rohan bumped his head into the wall and died on the spot. Vijay left panicked and left the house, later he came back, cleaned the blood, and then informed his wife, neighbours, and the police.