Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu): A person killed his wife and three daughters and a son before dying by suicide. While the fourth daughter has been admitted to a hospital in a serious condition. The shocking incident took place at Mottur village in the vicinity of Kanchi in the Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu.

Accused Palani hailing from Mottur village at Kanchi in Thiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu and his wife's name was Valli. The couple had four daughters Soundarya, Trisha, Monisha, Tanushree, Bhumika and a son Shivashakti. Palani used to pick up fights with his wife over money-related issues, said a police source.

On a fateful day, Palani was drunk and before committing the grisly incident, had a verbal duel with his wife, and in a fit of rage, the accused hacked his wife Valli, Trisha, Monisha, Tanushree and Bhumika and son Shivashakti with a sickle. Somehow critically injured Bhumika was rescued and rushed to Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered by the Tiruvannamalai Rural Police. A probe into the incident has begun.