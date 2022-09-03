Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh): The shocking incident of molestation of a woman passenger by a drunk male co-passenger has come to light in 12314 Down New Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani Express. The victim alleged that when the train left Kanpur Railway Station, the accused began molesting her. The aggrieved woman then informed the on-duty train staffer about her ordeal. When the train reached Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Railway Station, the GRP and RPF personnel swung into action and arrested the accused.

The victim further narrating her woes said that she was travelling on coach number B-1 of the train on Friday when the train left Kanpur station, one Anil Acharya, who was sitting on berth number 12 in the same compartment, molested her under the influence of alcohol. "I then complained about the incident to an on-duty train staffer," she said.

Read: Woman dies after being thrown out of train for resisting molestation bid in Haryana

GRF in-charge, Suresh Kumar Singh, said, "Based on a complaint of the victim, the accused, Anil Acharya, was arrested by the railway police. When the train arrived at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Station, we enquired about the incident from the victim, which was found to be true. Immediately, the accused was arrested. Further action in the matter has also been initiated."