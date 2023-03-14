Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In a grim reminder of the AI pee-gate case, a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) allegedly in an inebriated condition urinated on the head of sleeping woman in Akal Takht Express on Sunday night. The woman who was travelling with her husband from Kolkata to Amritsar raised an alarm and TTE was handed over to the GRP.

The incident happened near midnight when the woman in the A-1 coach of the train raised an alarm that the TTE has urinated on her head. People gathered in the coupe and the husband of the woman managed to grab the TT and hand him over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Charbagh Railway Police in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Sources in the railways confirmed that the TTE has been sent to judicial custody. Witnesses claim that the accused was drunk at the time of the incident.

This is not the first time this kind of incident happened. A few months ago, a similar incident occurred on a flight where a man who was intoxicated allegedly urinated on the woman seated next to him. The accused, Shankar Mishra, an Indian working in America, was detained and given a four-month ban from flying on Air India aircraft.

Another recent incident involved a drunk man who urinated on a passenger sitting next to him on an American Airlines trip from New York to Delhi. Following the incident, the traveller was arrested at IGI Airport. These incidents are disturbing and shameful, and steps need to be taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. (With Agency inputs)

