Patna: Three drunk passengers on board New Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight created a ruckus inside the aircraft leading to their arrest on Sunday night. The passengers who had consumed alcohol picked up a fight and also indulged in hooliganism inside the aircraft. They also misbehaved with an air-hostess and picked up a heated argument with the Captain of the aircraft.

The trio went on creating ruckus since aircraft took off in New Delhi and several efforts by the crew members to control them did not work. The unruly behaviour of the three airline passengers continued till the aircraft landed at the Patna airport at around 10 o'clock on Sunday night.

After alighting from the aircraft, two of the unruly passengers were handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel while the third passenger somehow managed to escape from the spot. These passengers were then handed over to the Patna airport police.

The two arrested airline passengers belonged to Hajipur in Vaishali district of Bihar. The search was on for the third airline passenger Pintu Kumar who somehow managed to escape from the spot. The CISF personnel after arresting the erring fliers handed them over to the Patna airport police. The police officer who conducted breath analyser test on the two airline passengers confirmed presence of alcohol in their blood, said sources.