Sonbhadra: A man had killed his wife on Saturday night under the influence of alcohol in the Jhanakpur Randah village of Babhani police station area in the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused killed his wife by slitting her throat with a screwdriver. On being informed, Inspector-in-Charge Manoj Kumar Singh reached the spot and sent the body to the Community Health Center Duddhi for post-mortem and the police are engaged in the investigation.

The elder son of the deceased, Santosh Kumar, informed the village head Sanjay Yadav about the incident. The village head, Sanjay Yadav, said that there used to be disputes between husband and wife every day, due to which Panchayat has also been called in the village. He added that the wife was always harassed by the husband.

The accused has been identified as Raghu Badi and the victim is Savitri Devi (55). According to family members, the husband drank a lot of alcohol last night thus the quarrel started again. The family members added that the husband had beat up the wife mercilessly and then attacked her throat and mouth with a screwdriver.

