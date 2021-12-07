Hyderabad: Two doctors travelling under the influence of alcohol hit four people when they were crossing the road in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The incident took place near Inorbit Mall in Madhapur at 11.30 pm on Sunday. The Police have identified the car and said they will be registering a case against them and will further investigate the case.

After receiving the information the police moved the injured people to a private hospital in Gatchibowli. They also said that injured persons were working at the Inorbit Mall Chutneys Hotel. Doctors attending to the injured said their health condition was stable at present.

Reportedly, doctors Nikhil Reddy (26), Tarun and Akhil reddy were drinking alcohol in a pub near Durgam pond.

According to the police, the incident took place when they were going home in a car. Nikhil Reddy in the driver's seat was tested for 116 per cent alcohol and Akhil Reddy sitting beside him was found to have 35 per cent alcohol.

Madhapur police said they have registered drunken drive and accident cases against them.