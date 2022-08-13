Chennai: Drugs worth Rs 100 crore smuggled from Ethiopia have been seized by the customs officials at the Chennai airport. Customs officials had received a tip-off that large quantities of drugs were being smuggled from Ethiopia to Chennai by air. Subsequently, the customs officials intensified surveillance at the airport.

All Ethiopian Airlines passengers, who arrived in Chennai on Friday (August 12) from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, were thoroughly checked. During this, travellers from African countries were especially checked. However, no drugs were recovered from them. In this case, the authorities became suspicious of an Indian passenger named Iqbal Pasha (38), who had come to Chennai from Africa.

They stopped him for questioning. But, the traveller Iqbal Pasha did not give a proper answer. Subsequently, he was taken to a separate room and thoroughly examined. A total of 9.59 Kg of cocaine and heroin were seized from his possession, which was stuffed in his undergarments and shoes. The value of cocaine and heroin is stated to be Rs 100 crore in the international market.

First time since the Chennai airport was established in 1932 that Rs 100 crore worth of drugs have been seized from a single passenger. Following this, the customs officials arrested the passenger. He brought these drugs to India and wanted to sell them to customers. Who is behind this drug racket? An investigation is underway.