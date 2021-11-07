Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s daughter Nilofer Malik Khan posted a letter on Twitter, stating about the ill-treatment meted out to her family after her husband Sameer Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in January in a drugs case.

It may be recalled that Sameer Khan was arrested on January 13 after the NCB claimed that he had conspired to procure, sale, purchase and transport 194.6 kg of ganja. Sameer Khan and five others were charged for dealing with commercial quantities of the drug, a crime that carries a maximum punishment of 20 years.

In the letter, Nilofer Malik Khan recalled the horrific night when her husband Sameer Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and spoke about the trauma that her family was still suffering.

“On January 12 my husband received a call from his mother stating that he had been summoned by the NCB to their office the next day. On his way, when Sameer was nearing the NCB office, he witnessed a lot of media waiting for his arrival,” Nilofer Khan stated in her post.

Nilofar said that people hated her as the wife of a drug peddler. "My children's friends also broke up with them. In January, the NCB arrested Sameer Khan. Our house was then searched. NCB officials found nothing in it. Still, Khan had to spend eight-and-a-half months in jail."

In the meantime, Nilofar has stated that her husband had gone through a lot of mental stress. NCB officials summoned Khan to his office for questioning, but how media photographers and cameramen were already present there, she questioned?.

"It was a stressful time for me and my family. It is difficult to put into words what happened to us," Nilofar wrote in the letter. She said, "those who are criminals must be punished. I will also appeal to others to come forward and fight with us. The letter posted by Nilofar on social media is being hotly debated."

