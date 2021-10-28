New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil demanded the ouster of Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik after he levelled allegations against Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the drugs-on-cruise case.

He further stated that said he will ask the Centre to provide security to the Wankhede family. "Nawab Malik trying to ignore the probe that is being carried out by the NCB under provisions of the law."

The BJP leader alleged that Malik, who is an NCP leader, is trying to defame a Central agency. Describing Malik's allegations as baseless Patil said, "Nawab Malik is trying to divert people's attention from the failures of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra."

Earlier, Malik had shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter stating, "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here." Malik had alleged that Sameer Wankhede had produced a forged birth certificate to get his job under the Scheduled Caste category.

"As per the law, Dalits, who are converted to Islam do not get the quota," Malik had said. Notably, in the drug-on-cruise case, Malik had accused the zonal director of NCB Sameer Wankhede of favouritism. He also made allegations like extortion and has also raised questions on Wankhede's birth certificate and marriage. Malik had posted purported pictures of the 'nikah' of Wankhede.

Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen Wankhede on Wednesday alleged that Malik has been stalking and threatening her online. She requested the National Commission for Women to register a complaint in this connection.