Bengaluru: The HSR Layout police on Friday nabbed a Malayalam TV actor along with his two partners for selling drugs from Kerala to the students of the city. The police also seized 191 grams of MDMA and 2.80 kg of ganja worth Rs 13 lakhs. The arrested accused are identified as actor Shiyaz and his accomplices Mohammad Shahid and Mangal Todi Jitin.

DCP of the South East Division of the city CK Baba said, "The three accused targeted students of prestigious colleges in HSR Koramangala area, and they used to supply ganja and MDMA. The arrested gang also used to supply drugs to the rave parties. The police are probing further to get more information."