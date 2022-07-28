Srinagar: Despite a crackdown by the Excise Department, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), the drug trade is on the rise in Kashmir with a significant rise in cross-border drug smuggling in the first six months of 2022. Official figures analyzed by ETV Bharat reveal that in Kashmir Heroin is the most sought-after drug recovered by the security forces in huge quantities of late.

According to the data, in the first 6 months of 2022, 16.23746 kg of heroin worth over Rs 32 crore was recovered from drug peddlers in Kashmir. In the month of January, 2.017 kg of heroin was recovered from drug dealers, and 5.805 kg in February. The recovery saw a dip in March in which 82.5 grams of Heroin was recovered.

The highest amount of heroin was recovered in the month of April, at 7.355 kg followed by 903.96 grams in the month of May while 35 and 39 grams of heroin were recovered from drug dealers in June and July respectively. A senior police officer talking to ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity said that "many steps have been taken but the drug trade is not being fully controlled as yet" saying the drug was smuggled from across the border.

"It will take time. Cameras are also installed on the Line of Control and officials are also deployed, but drug dealers somehow manage to smuggle drugs. Sometimes by using drones, sometimes by other methods," the officer said. "This does not mean that the police and other associated departments are not doing anything. During the winter, drug trafficking has been observed through the northern districts of Kupwara and Baramulla and many drug dealers were arrested and prosecuted.

"In the war against drugs, the police have always requested the cooperation of respected members of society. Ending heroin and other drug trafficking is our joint responsibility," he said. As per the officer, the highest amount of heroin (6400 grams) recovered this year was in central Kashmir's Budgam district in the month of April and the second highest recovery of 5700 grams was done from south Kashmir's Pulwama district in the month of February.

"The recovery does not mean that the drug has been sourced from there. How the drug got there remains under investigation. The drug peddlers are currently being prosecuted and their statements will help police dismantle their clandestine network in the coming months," the police officer said adding that action is being taken against the drug dealers under the Public Safety Act.

Besides heroin trade in Kashmir, other drugs like cannabis (129785 grams), illegal liquor (133 bottles), brown sugar (2508.50 grams), tablets (56139 ), Codeine (2271 bottles), poppy straw (1095.80 kg) and charas (72365 grams) besides cash worth Rs 7,60,260 were recovered from drug dealers during the first 6 months this year as per official figures.

Also, the police have arrested 359 people from nine districts of Kashmir on the charges of peddling drugs. Shopian is the only district where no such case has come to light this year so far.

