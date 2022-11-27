Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement wing (HNU) busted the drug supply network across the country and arrested Pritish Borkar, D'Souza and Edwin Nunes, the mastermind of the Goa-based racket. The HNU also put Tamil Nadu-based drug kingpin Balamurugan behind bars. Based on the list found on the gang members' cellphones it was estimated that there are around 6,000 persons, who buy drugs, and 2,000 to 2,200 people have been issued notices while counselling and medical treatment are being provided to 150 drug addicts

Tamil Nadu drug kingpin Balamurugan was arrested on Friday and sent to remand. He runs hotels and came into contact with Edwin Nunes 15 years ago. While being his associate, he made contact with drug gangs. It is learnt that drugs were being transported to major cities through his agents. He targeted IT professionals and students in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and sold ganja and hash oil. It was alleged that some film personalities and political leaders of Tamil Nadu used to buy MDMA drugs from him. He was arrested many times by the Tamil Nadu police and sent to jail, but he did not mend his ways.

It may be recalled that lakhs of tourists from abroad come to Goa and stay there in hotels, pubs and clubs. In the beginning, Nigerians used to sell drugs. In the course of time, some hoteliers became agents. In fact, most of the accused arrested by the city police are hotel owners. In 10 to 15 years, they have grown to supply synthetic drugs like cocaine, heroin and MDMA at the national level. A senior police officer said that they have reached the level of ruling the police and political sectors in those areas.