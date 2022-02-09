Paonta Sahib: A drug smuggler who was arrested two days ago escaped from Civil Hospital in Ponta Sahib on Wednesday. The absconding drug smuggler was arrested along with two others, two days ago, with opium and smack.

According to the police, he was diagnosed coronavirus positive thus admitted to the hospital but on Wednesday afternoon the accused escaped after dodging the police and hospital security.

DSP Paonta Sahib Bir Bahadur said that the accused Virendra son of Satya Narayan, resident of Tehsil Bhiwani Haryana, escaped from the hospital at 4:15 pm.

Meanwhile, the search is underway and police have appealed that name of anyone who will inform police about the absconding drug smuggler will be kept secret.

Earlier, two days ago, the police had caught the accused with a consignment of drugs in Paonta Sahib.

According to the information received from the police, the Rajban police outpost team had succeeded in recovering 360 grams of opium and 22 grams of smack/chitta from three youths of Haryana.

Earlier, the police had received information that three people in car number HR 26CB-9326 were coming from Jambukhala Link Road towards Kishankot Main Road with intoxicants.

When the police searched the car, three people were arrested after recovering intoxicants.

The accused had given their names and addresses as Virendra son of Satyanarayan, Pawan Kumar son of Gora Singh, and Satish Kumar son of Rajpal residents of Mithatal district Bhiwani Haryana.

