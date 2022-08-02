Bengaluru: The Karnataka police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a drug peddling gang that procured and supplied drugs at the clients' doorsteps by using the dark web, cryptocurrency, and messenger applications such as Instagram, and Telegram in the metro cities. The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the City Central Crime Branch (CCB) carried out an operation in Marathalli and Whitefield and seized Rs 2 crore worth of drug substances and arrested five persons from Delhi and Bihar, police said.

The drugs were delivered in the form of birthday gifts, medical emergency kits, and courier envelopes through Dunzo and porter logistics services to the doorsteps of customers. MDMA crystals, MDMA ecstasy pills, LSD strips, cocaine, hashish oil, charas, and ganja were also seized from the accused.

The police froze the five bank accounts of the accused. Investigations have revealed that the accused from Delhi purchased drugs through cryptocurrency from the foreign drug mafia. Unemployed youth from across the country were lured with a higher salary. The accused kept hiring agents in PGs in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

They got the drugs parcelled to their rooms through the Indian Postal Service and International Courier Services. The accused gave details of prices and drugs through Telegram, Instagram, Briar, Confide, and Session messenger applications to contact customers and lure gullible individuals. They got the orders through the Telegram app and got the money through an online payment mode.