Surat: In a major breakthrough, a drug peddler allegedly associated with Aaftab Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Sharddha Walkar, has been arrested. The drug peddler identified as Faisal Momin was arrested by Surat Crime Branch four days ago. According to police sources, Faisal used to supply drugs to Poonawala. Momin was arrested from Mumbai in connection with drugs worth Rs 4 crore in Pandesara and Amroli. He has been lodged in Surat's Lajpore jail. Police are investigating his call records to ascertain the drug racket and his connection with Poonawala.

This has come after friends of both Shradhha and Poonawala informed police about the latter being involved in the selling and consumption of drugs. Poonawala himself in one of his confessions shared that he is a drug addict and even on the day of the murder, he was in the possession of drugs. With Momin's arrest, the drug angle in the case can be probed further.