New Delhi: Four accused who were arrested in connection with the seizure of 50 kg heroin worth over Rs 100 crore from a residential flat in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on April 27, have been sent to seven-day police remand. Of these arrested accused, two are Afghan nationals and two are Indian citizens. As per Deputy Director General (DDG) Operations of NCB, Sanjay Singh, the seized heroin originated from Afghanistan and drug money is suspected to be channelled through hawala.

"NCB Delhi zone seized 50 kg high-quality heroin, 47 kg suspected narcotics, 30 lakhs drug money in cash counting machines and other incriminating materials from a residential premise in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh on April 27," Singh said. The probe has revealed that an Indo-Afghan syndicate was based in Delhi and is expertise in manufacturing and adulterating heroin locally, the NCB officer said.

"The man who was arrested is an Indian national, had taken the house on rent in Delhi where the drugs and cash have been recovered," the officer added. The NCB officer said, "This is one of the biggest narcotics seizures in Delhi, that too from a residential area, in the recent past. Another 47 kg of "suspected" narcotics were also seized from the premises and has been sent to a laboratory for testing."

NCB further said that the India-Afghanistan syndicates smuggled goods to India through maritime as well as land-border routes and heroin is smuggled with legitimate goods and cargo. "The contraband is subsequently extracted from these goods by the Indian members of the syndicates with the help of some Afghan nationals," one of the officers said.

The NCB team investigating further to know who else is behind this and the mastermind operating from Dubai.

