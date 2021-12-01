Amritsar: Last night a drone was spotted at BOP (Border Out Post) Old Sundergarh under Ajnala Police Station close to the Indo-Pakistan border. The BSF personnel acted immediately and opened fire, following which the drone flew back to Pakistani territory.

In retaliation, the BSF personnel and security agencies raided the area in a bid to check whether the drone had dropped arms and ammunition into Indian territory.

The movement of drones has been spotted several times on earlier occasions along the India Pakistan border. There have been supplies of drugs and weapons by Pakistan through drones and the threat of drone attack is looming.

This has led BSF personnel to be on high alert. Security measures have been beefed up to prevent any movement.