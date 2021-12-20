Gurdaspur (Punjab): A drone was sighted in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector near the international border on Monday two days after the BSF troops had captured one flying low in nearby Ferozpur.

The drone was maneuvered back after the BSF fired at it on Monday, a senior officer of the force said.

"BSF personnel fired five rounds after the patrolling team heard a humming sound but it managed to return to Pakistan territory," he said. The incident, he added, was reported at around 12:30 am.

A search operation has been launched in the area, the official said.

Similar sightings of such drones were previously observed by the officers deployed in Punjab earlier this month.

On December 18, BSF troops deployed in Punjab captured a hexacopter flying at a low height on the Ferozpur border area. The drone had reportedly entered Indian territory from the Pakistan side. It carried a 'Made in China' tag.

On December 6, the soldiers of 183 BSF Battalion at the border outpost (BOP) Old Sundergarh spotted a drone on the Indo-Pak border in Ajnala. When the soldiers fired at the drone, it went back in the direction where it came from, towards Pakistan.

In a similar incident on December 1, a drone was spotted at the same post. The BSF personnel acted immediately and opened fire, following which the drone flew back to Pakistani territory. Four packets of heroin were also recovered from the area during the search operation.

The BSF has been put on high alert after several reports of drugs and weapons being dropped in the Indian territory through drones has escalated the threat.