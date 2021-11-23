New Delhi: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate Delhi Metro's flagship 'driverless train operations' on 57-km Pink Line on November 25.

This will be Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) second driverless metro train. India's first-ever driverless train operation was inaugurated on the Delhi Metro's 37-km Magenta Line connecting Janakpuri West and Botanical Gardens on December 28, 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Commission of Railway Safety had earlier granted safety approval for the driverless train service on the Pink line. Communication based Train Control (CBTC) system is being used to operate driverless trains on both Pink and Magenta lines of the Delhi metro.

The Pink Line, spanning Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, was expected to have driverless trains by 2021. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it as the operations of the Delhi Metro were largely affected during the period.